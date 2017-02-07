Stereophonics And More For Y Not Festival 2017

Derbyshire’s biggest festival, Y Not, returns this July and the first wave of headliners has been announced.

Stereophonics, Two Door Cinema Club and The Vaccines are all topping the bill at the festival, which takes place in Pikehall in the Peak District between 27 and 30 July.

Also performing this year will be Clean Bandit, Jake Bugg, Slaves, Maximo Park, Nothing But Thieves, Twin Atlantic, The Hunna, Sundara Karma, DMA’s and BRIT Award winner singer/songwriter Kate Nash.



Elsewhere on the bill are Cabbage, Fickle Friends, Palace, Jaws, Beans on Toast, Roam, Tigercub, Muncie Girls, King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys, The Everly Pregnant Brothers, Crows, SHVPES, Grumble Bee, Banfi, Bad Sign, Trash and Eyre Llew.



This year’s event is seeing the greatest demand for tickets with tier one and two already sold out. A limited amount of tier three tickets are currently on sale, priced at £104.50 (inc. booking fee) for adults, via the festival’s official website.