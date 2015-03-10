Wolf Alice and Modest Mouse Added To Calling Festival 2015

Modest Mouse and Wolf Alice are the latest acts to be added to the bill for the Calling Festival, which will hit London's Clapham Common on 4 July 2015.



It's Modest Mouse's first appearance at the festival, who have their first album in eight years due for release in the next few weeks. Strangers To Ourselves is the band's return after their last record We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank in 2007.

Wolf Alice have also been added to the bill that's topped by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Ryan Adams, The Shining, The Hives and Echo and the Bunnymen.



In its previous incarnations, Calling Festival has seen headliners like Bruce Springsteen, The Who and The Killers. It's the first year that the festival will be at Clapham Common, having previously rocked the capital's Hyde Park and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford.



Further bands are set to be announced in the next few weeks, radiox.co.uk will have all the details. Tickets are available now priced at £57.50 plus booking fee.