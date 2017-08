Wolf Alice and Bipolar Sunshine added to Secret Garden Party line-up

Deap Vally, Morcheeba and Jagwar Ma are already confirmed for this year's festival.



This year's theme is 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road'.



Secret Garden Party takes place 24-27 July near Huntingdon, Cambs.

Secret Garden Party 2014 Line-Up - New Additions:



FOXES

MAYA JANE COLES

SUB FOCUS DJ SET + ID

MØ

KWABS

ROSIE LOWE

WOLF ALICE

YEARS AND YEARS

GORGON CITY

DENAI MOORE

BIPOLAR SUNSHINE

THE AMAZING SNAKEHEADS

KYLA LA GRANGE

LE GALAXIE

TELEMAN

SUPERFOOD

MATRIX & FUTUREBOUND

DAVID RODIGAN

TUNNG

ZERVAS & PEPPER

JACK GARRATT

MY NU LENG

KINDNAP KID

TOURIST

ULTERIOR MOTIVE

WOZ

THE MISPERS

MAUSI

PETE MOLINARI

FICKLE FRIENDS

BIG BOY BLOATER

DVWLX

COCO AND THE BUTTERFIELDS

BEECH

MARCUS BONFANTI

IMPERIAL LEISURE

THEY SAY JUMP

TANTZ

DANNI NICHOLLS

PLANETMAN & THE INTERNATIONALZ

MY DARLING CLEMENTINE

GECKO

UZIMON

GHOULS

ALISON & THE EARTHQUAKES

JOHN CRAMPTON

THE DAMN JAMMAGE

DELANEY

BLUES BUSINESS



Secret Garden Party 2014 Line-Up - Already Announced:



LITTLE DRAGON

FAT FREDDY'S DROP

CLEAN BANDIT

MARTHA REEVES AND THE VANDELLAS

DEAP VALLY

MORCHEEBA

JAGWAR MA

MAX RAABE AND PALAST ORCHESTRA

FAT WHITE FAMILY

DUB PISTOLS

SOUTHERN

CHAMPS

HONEYBLOOD

THE CORRESPONDENTS

BAT AND BALL

MT