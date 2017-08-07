PHOTO: David Cameron Pictured With Corbyn Fan At Wilderness

David Cameron has been snapped at Wilderness Festival with a woman donning a sparkly Corbyn jacket this weekend (3-6 August).

The former Prime Minister proved he was very much enjoying being away from the political spotlight, pictured with what looked like glass of wine and a cigarette his hand.

See the snap, which was posted to Instagram by Lucy Edwards, who wrote: "Couldn't have even planned it (big Dave C in the house, shame he can't read)".

Couldn't have even planned it (big Dave C in the house, shame he can't read) A post shared by Lucy Edwards (@laeedwards) onAug 5, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Edwards wasn't the only festival-goer to spot the ex-Conservative Party leader at the event, which saw Two Door Cinema Club, Grace Jones and Bonobo perform.

Another photo from Vanessa Price sees the Etonian in the crowd, and is captioned: "Where's Wally? Can you spot the photo bomber".

Where's Wally? Can you spot the photo bomber? via Facebook https://t.co/bUlvYZkvtN pic.twitter.com/97jqnFCQNA — Vanessa Price (@Nesprice) August 4, 2017

Cameron may have gotten some flack for his attendance, but Corbyn has proved to be a great hit at festivals, appearing at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in front of a huge crowd.

Watch as Glasto-goers chant for the politician in our video: