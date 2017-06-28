War Child Makes Final Call For Wilderness Festival Volunteers

War Child UK is making a final call for volunteers who want free tickets to the Wilderness Festival this summer, while also helping out the charity.



The festival, which takes place from 3 to 6 August, can avoid the ticket charge and do something for a good cause, by signing up to become a volunteer with War Child.

Regularly voted as one of the best festivals in the UK, this year’s bill sees headliners Two Door Cinema Club, Grace Jones and Bonobo, plus First Aid Kit, Michael Kiwanuka and many more.





War Child is the specialist charity that supports children affected by conflict across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.



There are only a limited number of stewarding vacancies left, and there’s just over a month to the start of the festival.



Everyone who signs up will get free entry to the festival and a meal voucher per shift, on top of learning valuable new skills.



Stewards will be required to do three eight-hour shifts over the four festival days – so will have one day off and can do whatever they like in the rest of their free time. All volunteers will be needed at the festival site from 2 – 7 August and will have access to the designated War Child camping area.



A deposit of £80 is required for first time volunteers and £40 for students and returning volunteers.



For anyone wanting to sign up or know more – all information is on the War Child website www.warchild.org.uk/festivals or on the War Child festival Facebook page .



