PHOTO: David Cameron Pictured With Corbyn Fan At Wilderness

David Cameron has been snapped at Wilderness Festival with a woman donning a sparkly Corbyn jacket this weekend (3-6 August).

The former Prime Minister proved he was very much enjoying being away from the political spotlight, pictured holding a glass of wine and a cigarette in each hand.

See the snap, which was posted to Instagram by Lucy Edwards, who wrote: "Couldn't have even planned it (big Dave C in the house, shame he can't read)".

Edwards wasn't the only festival-goer to spot the ex-conservative leader at the event, which saw Two Door Cinema Club, Grace Jones and Bonobo perform.

Another photo from Vanessa Price sees the Etonian in the crowd, and is captioned: "Where's Wally? Can you spot the photo bomber".

Cameron may have gotten some flack for his attendance, but Corbyn has proved to be a great hit at festivals, appearing at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in front of a huge crowd.

Watch as Glasto-goers chant for the politician in our video: