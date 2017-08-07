PHOTO: David Cameron Pictured With Corbyn Fan At Wilderness

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The former Prime Minister attended the Oxfordshire festival, where he unwittingly posed with a fan of the Labour leader while holding a cigarette.
David Cameron has been snapped at Wilderness Festival with a woman donning a sparkly Corbyn jacket this weekend (3-6 August).
The former Prime Minister proved he was very much enjoying being away from the political spotlight, pictured holding a glass of wine and a cigarette in each hand.
See the snap, which was posted to Instagram by Lucy Edwards, who wrote: "Couldn't have even planned it (big Dave C in the house, shame he can't read)".
Edwards wasn't the only festival-goer to spot the ex-conservative leader at the event, which saw Two Door Cinema Club, Grace Jones and Bonobo perform.
Another photo from Vanessa Price sees the Etonian in the crowd, and is captioned: "Where's Wally? Can you spot the photo bomber".
Where's Wally? Can you spot the photo bomber? via Facebook https://t.co/bUlvYZkvtN pic.twitter.com/97jqnFCQNA— Vanessa Price (@Nesprice) August 4, 2017
Cameron may have gotten some flack for his attendance, but Corbyn has proved to be a great hit at festivals, appearing at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in front of a huge crowd.
Jeremy Corbyn at Glastonbury 2017
The Labour leader addresses the crowd at the Pyramid Stage, 24 June 2017.
