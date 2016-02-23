Flaming Lips and Robert Plant for Wilderness Festival 2016

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
Wilderness Festival returns to Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire this August for their sixth year and have announced their line-up.
The Flaming Lips will be bringing their startling live show to the festival, performing their classic 1999 album The Soft Bulletin in full.
Former Led Zeppelin man Robert Plant will also perform with The Sensational Space Shifters as his only UK date this year.
Also on the bill this year are drum ’n’ bass legend Goldie together with the Heritage Orchestra, Crystal Fighters, Lianne La Havas, Tourist, Matt Corby, Glass Animals and more.
Also new this year is The Wilderness Playhouse, which will showcase the finest theatre, with a focus on brand new writing and hosting a celebration of new work, devised performance, comedy and cabaret.
Wilderness takes place between 4 to 7 August at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire.
