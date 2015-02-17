Ben Howard And Bjork Top Wilderness Festival Bill

Ben Howard's big summer of festival headline slots continues with the news that the singer-songwriter will top the bill at the Wilderness Festival at Cornbury Park. In recent weeks Howard has been confirmed to play the Parklife 2015 and Citadel festivals too.



He'll be closing out Wilderness with the main performance on the last night of the four day event.



Quirky songstress Björk will headline the festival on the Friday night, with funk legend George Clinton playing the main stage on Saturday in a set that will include his bands Funkadelic and Parliament.



Nick Mulvey, Roisin Murphy and Hercules and Love Affair have also been confirmed for the eclectic line-up of the festival.



Other events planned for Cornbury Park include pop-up restaurants, debates and opera.