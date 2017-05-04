WATCH: Field Day Celebrate 10 Years With Mini-Doc

London-based festival Field Day have created a special mini-documentary to mark their tenth anniversary.

The five-minute clip features interviews with Caribou, Four Tet, Sleaford Mods as well as Field Day founder Tom Baker.

The film explores how the festival has shaped and grown, making it one of the key events on the live calendar.

This year sees the 11th edition take place in Victoria Park, East London on Saturday 3 June.

Headliners are Run The Jewels and Aphex Twin, while Slowdive, Nicholas Jaar, Flying Lotus and many more will also perform.

The event also features with craft beer courtesy of London Brewer's Market and street food from Street Feast.

Tickets are on sale now from the official Field Day website.