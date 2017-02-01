Stereophonics And Elbow To Headline Victorious Festival 2017

The final headliners and first wave of acts have been announced for Victorious 2017.

Stereophonics and Elbow are set to top the bill at the UK's biggest metropolitan festival, which takes place in Portsmouth from 25-27 August this year.

Following the news that Madness will open the the festival with a headline slot on Friday 25 August, the Dakota four-piece are set to play the Saturday night of the event.

Meanwhile, Guy Garvey and the Little Fictions outfit will close the event on Sunday.

The festival will also play host to the likes of Franz Ferdinand, Jake Bugg, Feeder, Slaves, Frightened Rabbit and Sundara Karma.

Festival director, Andy Marsh said: “We are immensely proud of this year’s line up. We’ve worked really hard to secure the very best acts – band and artists we personally love. We literally have the crown jewels of the British music industry night after night and we still have so much more to announce.

“It’s going to be a legendary weekend - the best Victorious yet – we can’t wait until August, it’s going to be incredible!”

Visit victoriousfestival.co.uk for more information and to buy tickets.

See more of the acts confirmed for the Southsea Seafront festival below: