Pete Doherty Added To Victorious Festival Line-Up

Due to unexpected circumstances, The Jesus and Mary Chain will no longer be able to perform at this year’s Victorious Festival.

The legendary band were due to appear at the event, which takes place on the Common And Castle Field in Southsea, Portsmouth between 25 and 27 August.

However, Peter Doherty will now be joining the line-up, bringing tracks from his most recent album, Hamburg Demonstrations.

Play Victorious Festival 2016 03:03

Doherty will joined on the bill by Stereophonics, Elbow, Madness, The Charlatans, Jake Bugg, Maximo Park, Frank Turner, Franz Ferdinand, Sundara Karma and many, many more.

For more details on the festival, see www.victoriousfestival.co.uk.