Maximo Park & More Added To Victorious Festival 2017

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The likes of The Dandy Warhols and The Jesus and Mary Chain have been confirmed for the Portsmouth Festival.
A new wave of acts have been added to Victorious 2017.
Maximo Park, The Dandy Warhols and The Jesus and Mary Chain are among artists set to play the event, which takes place in Portsmouth from 25-27 August this year.
Even more acts added to #victoriousfestival 2017! Tix here: https://t.co/awXwmINxAl pic.twitter.com/3Sl5LD8SzF— Victorious Festival (@VictoriousFest) April 6, 2017
Also confirmed for the UK's biggest metropolitan festival are the likes of Band of Skulls, The Hunna, and Temples.
They will join previously announced headliners Madness, Stereophonics and Elbow, who will play the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.
Tickets are on sale now.
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The festival organiser previously teased "there are some big names still to come."
Festival organisers include sound systems, lanterns and drones on their list of unfavourable items.
When do Glastonbury 2017 tickets go on resale? How do I buy them? Should I panic? Radio X has the ultimate guide to Glastonbury glory.
The festival organiser has teased "quite a few a surprises" with more announcements on the way.
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook