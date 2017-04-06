Maximo Park & More Added To Victorious Festival 2017

6th April 2017, 09:00

The likes of The Dandy Warhols and The Jesus and Mary Chain have been confirmed for the Portsmouth Festival.

Maximo Park press image 2017

A new wave of acts have been added to Victorious 2017.

Maximo Park, The Dandy Warhols and The Jesus and Mary Chain are among artists set to play the event, which takes place in Portsmouth from 25-27 August this year.

Also confirmed for the UK's biggest metropolitan festival are the likes of Band of Skulls, The Hunna, and Temples. 

They will join previously announced headliners Madness, Stereophonics and Elbow, who will play the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.

Tickets are on sale now.

