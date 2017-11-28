The Libertines & Kaiser Chiefs For Victorious Festival 2018

Find out who's among the first wave of acts confirmed for the Portsmouth festival.

The Libertines will headline the opening night of Victorious Festival next year.

The UK's biggest metropolitan festival - which takes place from 24-26 August 2018 - will play host to the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers on Friday night, with Leeds' finest Kaiser Chiefs also on the bill.

The indie rockers will be joined on the night by Britpop legends Shed Seven and The Lightening Seeds.

Festival director Andy Marsh said: “Our Friday night opening party was such a hit last year it made sense to do it again but make it even better. We’ve gone for a solid line-up of absolute indie legends, it’s going to be a brilliant night and with tickets from just £25 you’d be mad to miss it!

“We’re going to announce the full weekend bill very shortly – and it’s going to be spectacular – but we couldn’t wait to reveal Friday, it’s going to be some party!”

For tickets and full details go to: www.victoriousfestival.co.uk