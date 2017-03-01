The Charlatans & Frank Turner Added To Victorious Festival 2017

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
They join previously announced acts Stereophonics, Elbow and Madness, who will headline the August festival.
Victorious Festival has added more acts to its line-up for 2017.
The Charlatans have been confirmed for the event, which takes place in Portsmouth from 25-27 August.
Frank Turner will also perform at the UK's biggest metropolitan festival, bringing his brand of folk rock to the Southsea Seafront this year.
The acts join previously announced headliners Madness, Elbow and Stereophonics, who will top the bill on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively.
The festival will also play host to the likes of Franz Ferdinand, Jake Bugg, Feeder, Slaves, Frightened Rabbit and Sundara Karma.
Festival director, Andy Marsh said: “We are immensely proud of this year’s line up. We’ve worked really hard to secure the very best acts – band and artists we personally love. We literally have the crown jewels of the British music industry night after night and we still have so much more to announce.
“It’s going to be a legendary weekend - the best Victorious yet – we can’t wait until August, it’s going to be incredible!”
Visit victoriousfestival.co.uk for more information and to buy tickets.
