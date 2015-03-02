V Festival Announce 2015 Line-Up With Kasabian, Stereophonics And George Ezra

We've finally got the word on who will be headlining this year's V Festival - and it's an incredible line-up, led by Kasabian.



Stereophonics, George Ezra and Hozier are amongst the other huge names who have just been confirmed this evening, with the festival set to take place at Hylands Park in Chelmsford and Weston Park in Staffordshire. It all happens on the 22 and 23 August 2015.



Also featured on the bill is James Bay, winner of the Critic's Choice prize at last week's BRIT Awards, with Courteeners and Chvrches confirmed too. Kodaline, Reverend and the Makers and the Proclaimers will also rock the festival later this year.



Radio X is the Official Radio Partner for the festival in 2015, so stay tuned as the rest of the line-up is announced over the next few months.



Tickets go on sale at 9am on 6 March 2015. You can get them at this link for Chelmsford or at this link for Staffordshire .