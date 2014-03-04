The Killers to headline V Festival

Elbow, Bastille, Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street Preachers, The Human League, Nile Rodgers, Ed Sheeran and Lily Allen are among the other acts confirmed for the two site event in Chelmsford and Staffordshire.



Nile Rodgers will be performing with his disco act Chic at the festival.



V Festival director Bob Angus said: "We have pulled together a line-up of huge depth with a variety of artists across many musical genres and 2014 is set to be another fantastic year in V Festival's 19-year history."



V Festival takes place at Hylands Park, Chelmsford and Weston Park, Staffordshire 16 and 17 August.



Tickets go on sale on Friday from 9am.