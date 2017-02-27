Jay-Z And Pink To Headline V Festival 2017

Jay-Z and Pink have been announced as headliners for this year’s Virgin V Festival.

The festival takes place on 19 and 20 August 2017 in Hylands Park Chelmsford and Weston Park Staffordshire.

The full Virgin V Festival 2017 line up is:

Saturday 19 August Chelmsford

Sunday 20 August Stafford

Pink

Jess Glynne

George Ezra

Madness

James Arthur

Rudimental

Sean Paul

Sunday 20 August Chelmsford

Saturday 19 August Stafford

Jay Z

Stormzy

Craig David

Clean Bandit

Pete Tong

The Wombats



Also performing across the weekend are Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo, Dizzee Rascal, Gorgon City, Anne-Marie, Jonas Blue, Sigma Live, The Vamps, Calum Scott, JP Cooper, Jack Savoretti, Scouting For Girls, Krept & Konan, Busted, Hannah Wants and Raye.

More acts will be announced over the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 3 March.