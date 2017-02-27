Jay-Z And Pink To Headline V Festival 2017

Kasabian On The Bond Theme: "We're Here If They Come Knocking!"
Kasabian have thrown their hat into the ring for who's going to record the next James Bond theme.
The Wombats, George Ezra and many more will also play this year’s event.
Jay-Z and Pink have been announced as headliners for this year’s Virgin V Festival.
The festival takes place on 19 and 20 August 2017 in Hylands Park Chelmsford and Weston Park Staffordshire.
The full Virgin V Festival 2017 line up is:
Pink
Jess Glynne
George Ezra
Madness
James Arthur
Rudimental
Sean Paul
Jay Z
Stormzy
Craig David
Clean Bandit
Pete Tong
The Wombats
Also performing across the weekend are Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo, Dizzee Rascal, Gorgon City, Anne-Marie, Jonas Blue, Sigma Live, The Vamps, Calum Scott, JP Cooper, Jack Savoretti, Scouting For Girls, Krept & Konan, Busted, Hannah Wants and Raye.
More acts will be announced over the coming weeks.
Tom Meighan tells us how he gets the crowd “acting like monkeys” before their set.
