Jay-Z And Pink To Headline V Festival 2017

27th February 2017, 09:19

The Wombats, George Ezra and many more will also play this year’s event.

Jay-Z live 2015

Jay-Z and Pink have been announced as headliners for this year’s Virgin V Festival.

The festival takes place on 19 and 20 August 2017 in Hylands Park Chelmsford and Weston Park Staffordshire.

The full Virgin V Festival 2017 line up is:

Saturday 19 August Chelmsford
Sunday 20 August Stafford

Pink
Jess Glynne
George Ezra
Madness
James Arthur
Rudimental
Sean Paul 

Sunday 20 August Chelmsford
Saturday 19 August Stafford

Jay Z
Stormzy
Craig David
Clean Bandit
Pete Tong
The Wombats 

v festival


Also performing across the weekend are Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo, Dizzee Rascal, Gorgon City, Anne-Marie, Jonas Blue, Sigma Live, The Vamps, Calum Scott, JP Cooper, Jack Savoretti, Scouting For Girls, Krept & Konan, Busted, Hannah Wants and Raye.

More acts will be announced over the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 3 March.

