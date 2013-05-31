Everything Everything Added To V Line Up

31st May 2013, 14:47

Everything Everything and Benjamin Francis Leftwich are among the latest additions to this year's V Festival.

Everything Everything

The two site festival in Staffordshire and Essex in August is being headlined by Kings of Leon and Beyonce.

Two Door Cinema Club and Beady Eye are also on the bill.

V Festival takes place in Weston Park and Hylands Park August 17-18 2013.

Comments

More on V Festival

Now Playing

X-Posure with Felix White

10pm - 1am

Text 83936

X-Posure with Felix White

News