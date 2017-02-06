The Libertines, The Vaccines & Franz Ferdinand To Headline Truck Festival 2017

The first wave of acts have been confirmed for Truck 2017.

The award winning festival, which takes place from 21 – 23 July 2017, is celebrating its 20th Anniversary with headline slots from The Libertines, The Vaccines and Franz Ferdinand.

We're so pleased to have The Libertines, The Vaccines, Franz Ferdinand and many more joining us for our 20th bday party! #TRUCK2017 pic.twitter.com/0O6VRicvjd — Truck Festival (@TruckFestival) February 6, 2017

Scottish indie art-rockers Franz Ferdinand will top the bill on the Friday night, while The Libertines and The Vaccines will close the Saturday and Sunday nights respectively.

Other acts confirmed for the event - which takes place at Hill Farm, Old Marston, Oxford - include The Wombats, Slaves, Maximo Park, Nothing But Thieves and more.

Freddie from The Vaccines will also be talking to Gordon Smart about the festival tonight (6 February) from 7pm on Radio X.

Festival Director Matt Harrap said: “2017 is our 20th anniversary - we were determined to pull out all the stops and deliver something incredible and I’m proud to say I think it’s our best line-up yet. The bill is literally packed with some of the best talent from around the globe and our headliners are bona fide legends.

“With plenty more to announce in the coming weeks I think its safe to say Truck Festival’s 20th birthday party is going to be truly spectacular.”

Visit truckfestival.com for more information and to buy tickets.

Watch the Truck Festival 2016 Aftermovie below: