Noel Gallagher & Stereophonics To Headline Tramlines Festival 2018

12 February 2018, 18:00

Noel Gallagher 2017

The Holy Mountain singer and the Welsh rockers have been confirmed to top the bill alongside Craig David's TS5.

Tramlines has announced its headliners for 2018.

The festival, which takes place Sheffield's Hillsborough Park, will see Stereophonics, Noel Gallagher and Craig David's TS5 perform.

Kelly Jones and co. will kick-off proceedings by topping the bill on the Friday night of the festival, which is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. 

Noel Gallagher will then headline the Saturday night of the event, which takes place on 20-22 July, playing his UK No.1 Who Built The Moon? album.

Festival-goers will then be treated to a huge dance party courtesy of Craig David's TS5, who'll close the event on Sunday. 

Also added to the festival's first wave of announcements are the likes of Blossoms, De La Soul, Jake Bugg, Reverend And The Makers, Pale Waves and more. 

Visit tramlines.org.uk for tickets and more information. 

Last year saw The Libertines, Metronomy and Primal Scream perform, and even included an appearance from Jeremy Corbyn.

Watch him gatecrash The Libertines' gig here:

