The Prodigy And James Bay Added To NOS Alive 2015

PLAY: Which Music Festival Should You Go To?
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
They'll join Muse, Alt-J and Mumford & Sons on the bill for the Portugese festival, formerly known as Optimus Alive!
How will you be spending the summer? Can't decide between the line-ups? Let Radio X take the strain by trying our test.
The Lights Out duo discussed meeting the Hollywood A-lister and revealed what he thought of their set on the Pyramid Stage.
The twin festivals have seen the greatest, the wildest and the strangest acts over the years. Radio X takes a trip down memory lane. Remember these?
The Kasabian rocker recalled the unconventional way he prepared for their 2014 set, which involved his good mate Noel Fielding.
The rocker has revealed Dave Grohl asked him to join the band during their headline slot at the Pyramid Stage.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The Futureheads Hounds Of Love
Catfish And The Bottlemen Outside
Foo Fighters My Hero
Comments
Powered by Facebook