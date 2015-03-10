The Prodigy And James Bay Added To NOS Alive 2015

NOS Alive! has added James Bay, The Prodigy and a host of other acts to the line-up for its 2015 edition. They'll join bill-toppers Muse, Alt-J and Mumford & Sons, as well as Kodaline, The Jesus & Mary Chain and The Wombats on the line-up.



The festival takes place in the centre of capital city Lisbon, with 55,000 set to attend.



New additions to the bill are BRIT Awards Critic's Choice winner James Bay and returning dance pioneers The Prodigy. They're joined today on the bill by the likes of Sleaford Mods, Azealia Banks and Bleachers.







It all takes place 9-11 July 2015. Tickets for NOS Alive are available to buy here