Open'er Festival in Poland has announced another of its headliners, confirming via Twitter that The Libertines will be playing the festival. It was also announced last night that Alabama Shakes will be performing at the event.



They'll be joining a line-up that already includes Alt-J, The Prodigy, The Vaccines, Hozier and Kodaline.

Open'er takes place at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield in Gdynia, running from Wednesday 1-4 July 2015.