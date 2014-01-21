The Horrors, Temples and Pond added to Field Day line-up

They're among the bands joining headliners the Pixies' on the Sunday of the event.

Meanwhile, Simian Mobile Disco and Jagwar Ma amoung the bands added to the Saturday line up - headlined by Metronomy.

Field Day takes place in Victoria Park, east London on the 7- 8 June 2014.



Tickets are on sale now.

Full list of new acts confirmed:

All We Are/ Blood Orange/ Courtney Barnett/ Charlotte OC/ DJ Barely Legal/ East India Youth/ Éclair FiFi/ Erol Alkan b2b Daniel Avery/ Evian Christ (DJ)/ Fat White Family/ Gerd Janson/ Ghostpoet/ Huw Stephens/ Jaakko Eino Kalevi/ Jackmaster & Oneman present Can U Dance/ Jagwar Ma/ Lunice/ Moxie/ Pawws/ Ryan Hemsworth/ SBTRKT/ Simian Mobile Disco (exclusive new live show)/ Slackk b2b Samename/ SOHN/ Sophie/ Teleman/ Tim Burgess (DJ)/ Todd Terje (live)/ Vessel