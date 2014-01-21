The Horrors, Temples and Pond added to Field Day line-up

The Horrors, Temples and Pond have been added to the line- up for this year's Field Day Festival.
They're among the bands joining headliners the Pixies' on the Sunday of the event.
Meanwhile, Simian Mobile Disco and Jagwar Ma amoung the bands added to the Saturday line up - headlined by Metronomy.
Field Day takes place in Victoria Park, east London on the 7- 8 June 2014.
Tickets are on sale now.
Full list of new acts confirmed:
All We Are/ Blood Orange/ Courtney Barnett/ Charlotte OC/ DJ Barely Legal/ East India Youth/ Éclair FiFi/ Erol Alkan b2b Daniel Avery/ Evian Christ (DJ)/ Fat White Family/ Gerd Janson/ Ghostpoet/ Huw Stephens/ Jaakko Eino Kalevi/ Jackmaster & Oneman present Can U Dance/ Jagwar Ma/ Lunice/ Moxie/ Pawws/ Ryan Hemsworth/ SBTRKT/ Simian Mobile Disco (exclusive new live show)/ Slackk b2b Samename/ SOHN/ Sophie/ Teleman/ Tim Burgess (DJ)/ Todd Terje (live)/ Vessel
