The Great Escape 2015: The Cribs To Headline Radio X Stage

The Cribs have been confirmed as the headline act for the Radio X stage at this year's Great Escape festival in Brighton. It's a remarkable return for the band as they played the festival back in 2006.

The event, which runs 14-16 May, is celebrating its 10th birthday this year and we're planning to party in style too.

Also on the bill for the Radio X stage at Concorde 2 is Rebecca Clements, Baxter Dury, Warm Graves and The Academic. The latest raft of acts playing other venues during The Great Escape have also been announced, including Gaz Coombes of Supergrass fame and singer-songwriter Jane Weaver.

That's adding to a bill that already features Kate Tempest, Alabama Shakes, Django Django and Blossoms.

More than 450 bands and individual artists will play in Brighton over the weekend, which boasts a particular focus on emerging British artists this year.



Three day festival passes and delegate passes - as well as the full list of confirmed acts - are available at The Great Escape website .



Plus, Saturday at The Great Escape this year will feature a CMU:DIY programme for aspiring artists, songwriters, and young people interesting in working in music.

There will be tips and advice in a packed programmed that will finale with Blur drummer and Radio X presenter Dave Rowntree in conversation. Dave will reveal how he finds new artists and new music to play on his weekly radio show.



CMU:DIY @ The Great Escape is open to all TGE delegates, plus standalone tickets are available for the DIY programme at just £15. See cmudiy.com for more details.