The Flaming Lips, Wild Beasts and The Horrors for End of the Road 2014

The Horrors, Hookworms and Perfume Genius are also on the bill for the festival, which takes place at Larmer Tree Gardens, Dorset, 29-31 August.

"I am very excited to have finally got the Flaming Lips, one of the best live bands in the world today, playing End of the Road on Saturday night," festival founder Simon Taffe said. It's also a great honour to have the Wild Beasts back to play a headline spot, plus some of the most interesting live bands around at the moment – White Denim, John Grant, Yo La Tengo and many more."

Tickets are on sale now.

End of the Road line up (so far):

9 Bach

Adult Jazz

Alexis Taylor

All We Are

Andrew Combs

The Barr Brothers

Benjamin Clementine

Bird Courage

British Sea Power

Cate Le Bon

Cold Specks

Connan Mockasin

Deer Tick

Drenge

Eagulls

Ezra Furman

Flaming Lips

Gruff Rhys

Hookworms

Horse Thief

Houndstooth

John Cooper Clarke

John Grant

John Smith

Johnny Flynn

Juana Molina

Mark Kozelek

Marissa Nadler

The Melodic

Nick Waterhouse

Oliver Wilde

Perfume Genius

Peggy Sue

Pink Mountaintops

Radiophonic Workshop

Richard Thompson Rosie Lowe

St Paul and the Broken Bones

Stealing Sheep

Sweet Baboo

Temples

The Horrors

Three Trapped Tigers

Tinariwen

Tiny Ruins

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Wave Pictures

White Denim

Wild Beasts

Woods

Wytches

Yo La Tengo



