The Flaming Lips, Wild Beasts and The Horrors for End of the Road 2014

19th February 2014, 11:10

Wild Beasts and The Flaming Lips have been announced as headliners for this year's End of the Road festival.

The Flaming Lips

The Horrors, Hookworms and Perfume Genius are also on the bill for the festival, which takes place at Larmer Tree Gardens, Dorset, 29-31 August.

"I am very excited to have finally got the Flaming Lips, one of the best live bands in the world today, playing End of the Road on Saturday night," festival founder Simon Taffe said. It's also a great honour to have the Wild Beasts back to play a headline spot, plus some of the most interesting live bands around at the moment – White Denim, John Grant, Yo La Tengo and many more."

End of the Road line up (so far):

9 Bach
Adult Jazz
Alexis Taylor
All We Are
Andrew Combs
The Barr Brothers
Benjamin Clementine
Bird Courage
British Sea Power
Cate Le Bon
Cold Specks
Connan Mockasin
Deer Tick
Drenge
Eagulls
Ezra Furman
Flaming Lips
Gruff Rhys
Hookworms
Horse Thief
Houndstooth
John Cooper Clarke
John Grant
John Smith
Johnny Flynn
Juana Molina
Mark Kozelek
Marissa Nadler
The Melodic
Nick Waterhouse
Oliver Wilde
Perfume Genius
Peggy Sue
Pink Mountaintops
Radiophonic Workshop
Richard Thompson     Rosie Lowe
St Paul and the Broken Bones
Stealing Sheep
Sweet Baboo
Temples
The Horrors
Three Trapped Tigers
Tinariwen
Tiny Ruins
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Wave Pictures
White Denim
Wild Beasts
Woods
Wytches
Yo La Tengo

