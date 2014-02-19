The Flaming Lips, Wild Beasts and The Horrors for End of the Road 2014

Wild Beasts and The Flaming Lips have been announced as headliners for this year's End of the Road festival.
The Horrors, Hookworms and Perfume Genius are also on the bill for the festival, which takes place at Larmer Tree Gardens, Dorset, 29-31 August.
"I am very excited to have finally got the Flaming Lips, one of the best live bands in the world today, playing End of the Road on Saturday night," festival founder Simon Taffe said. It's also a great honour to have the Wild Beasts back to play a headline spot, plus some of the most interesting live bands around at the moment – White Denim, John Grant, Yo La Tengo and many more."
