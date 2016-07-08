Two People Found Dead At T in the Park Festival

Two people have been found dead at T in The Park Festival, which is taking part at Scotland's Strathallan Castle this weekend.

According to the Daily Record, the deaths are being treated as both "separate" and "unexplained".

A spokesperson said: "Police Scotland can confirm we are investigating reports of the death of a female and the separate death of a male at T in the Park.

"The deaths are unexplained at this time and work is ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding both. We are unable to comment further at this stage."

Last year, a 36-year-old man died at the festival.