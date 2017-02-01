TRNSMT Festival Not Replacing T In The Park, Says Organiser

TRNSMT festival announced its stellar line-up last night (31 January), confirming Radiohead, Kasabian, and Biffy Clyro as their headliners.

TRNSMT Festival line up is here. Presale begins at 9am tomorrow.

But organiser Geoff Ellis has spoken out against rumours that the Glasgow Green festival could replace T in The Park for good, after the latter event was forced to "take a break" in 2017.

When asked by BBC Newsbeat about the reports, Ellis - who is part of the team behind both festivals - replied: "I don't think you can replace T in the Park".

He added: "TRNSMT is on the same weekend that T in the Park would traditionally have been on, but I think that's where the similarities end.

However, Ellis did tease a possible return for T in The Park and TRNSMT in the same year, though he maintained they would never take place at the same time.

"Next year maybe we'll run a camping festival and have TRNSMT in the city centre as well," he revealed. "But let's see how this year goes first."

He added: "Obviously we wouldn't want to run them on the same weekend, but there's a big overlap in appeal and the two are very separate as well.