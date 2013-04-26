Travis and Johnny Marr Added to T In The Park Line Up

"Travis have given us some epic performances at T in the Park over the past 20 years, including at our very first outing back in 1994 and incredible headline sets in 2000 and in 2005," Festival Director Geoff Ellis commented.

"They've been there since day one, and it really does feel like they are part of the fabric of T in the Park. We're absolutely thrilled that they'll be joining us for our 20th year celebrations - it wouldn't have felt quite right without them. They're one of Scotland's all-time greats with some massive tunes, and the sound of 85,000 voices singing along to their greatest hits in Kinross this July will be quite a poignant moment."



He continued, "Johnny Marr is a true legend and we're honoured that he'll be joining us for our 20th year celebrations, alongside all the other great acts announced today.

"It's going to be a great weekend."



James Skelly, Jack Savoretti, Willy Mason, Foy Vance, Steve Mason, Milo Greene and DIIV are also joining the bill for July 12 - 14 2013.

Mumford & Sons, Rihanna and The Killers are this year's headliners.

Stereophonics, Kraftwerk, Foals, alt-J, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Two Door Cinema Club, Phoenix, Jake Bugg, The Lumineers, Frightened Rabbit. My Bloody Valentine, Twin Atlantic and The View are also among the acts already confirmed



Organisers have now revealed which artists are playing on what day:



FRIDAY: MUMFORD & SONS | CHASE AND STATUS | CALVIN HARRIS | KRAFTWERK | EMELI SANDE | PHOENIX | THE COURTEENERS | JAKE BUG | OF MONSTERS AND MEN | KENDRICK LAMAR | RUDIMENTAL | THE PROCLAIMERS | EVERYTHING EVERYTHING | HAIM | IMAGINE DRAGONS | STEVE MASON | JAMES SKELLY | JACKMASTER & JOY ORBISON | TRIBES | FIDLAR | MILO GREENE | EATS EVERYTHING | BO BRUCE | SILICONE SOUL | SONS & LOVERS



SATURDAY: RIHANNA | THE SCRIPT | SNOOP DOGG | BEADY EYE | DIZZEE RASCAL | ALT-j | THE LUMINEERS | MY BLOODY VALENTINE | FRIGHTENED RABBIT PALOMA FAITH | TWIN ATLANTIC | TRAVIS | THE VIEW | NOAH AND THE WHALE | DEACON BLUE | KE$HA | RICHIE HAWTIN | LAURENT GARNIER | THE FRATELLIS | MILES KANE | MODEST MOUSE | VILLAGERS | DERRICK CARTER X MARK FARINA X DJ SNEAK (b2b) | DAUGHTER | SLAM | LAWSON | GABRIELL APLIN | JAMES ARTHUR | WILLY MASON | PALMA VIOLETS | KODALINE | PEACE | THE STRYPES | CLAUDE VON STROKE | BRITISH SEA POWER | NINA NESBITT | FOY VANCE | JACK SAVORETTI | DIANA VICKERS | SWIM DEEP | THEME PARK | LUCY SPRAGGAN | THE ORIGINAL RUDEBOYS | THE VIRGINMARY?S |



SUNDAY: THE KILLERS | STEREOPHONICS | DAVID GUETTA | FRANK OCEAN | FOALS | YEAH YEAH YEAHS | TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB | RITA ORA | LABRINTH | EDITORS | HURTS | AZEALIA BANKS | FRANK TURNER | HOT NATURED | OCEAN COLOUR SCENE | DISCLOSURE | BASTILLE | JOHNNY MARR | TOM ODELL | LITTLE MIX | LOCAL NATIVES | CHVRCHES | BEN KLOCK 7 MARCEL DETTMAN (b2b) | SETH TROXLER | TYLER, THE CREATOR | THE 1975 | ADAM BEYER | MODESTEP | EARL SWEATSHIRT | THE HEAVY | NINA KRAVIZ | TRASH TALK | LEWIS WATSON | LUCY ROSE | DIIV | JOSH RECORD