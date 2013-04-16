Theme Park and Lewis Watson Added to T In The Park Line-Up

T In The Park 2018 Return "Not Looking Likely"
Organiser Geoff Ellis has discussed the Scottish festival's long-term future after it was cancelled this year.
Theme Park, Lucy Rose, Lewis Watson and Swim Deep have all been added to the line up for this summer's T In The Park.
The Scottish festival takes place in Kinross July 12-14 2013
Mumford & Sons, Rihanna and The Killers are this year's headliners.
Frank Ocean, Snoop Dogg, Beady Eye, Foals, Alt-J, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Courteeners, Jake Bugg and The Lumineers are all also on the bill.
Tickets are on sale now.
According reports, the festival will have an age restriction and focus more on rock music if it returns.
