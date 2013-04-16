Theme Park and Lewis Watson Added to T In The Park Line-Up

16th April 2013, 17:12

Theme Park, Lucy Rose, Lewis Watson and Swim Deep have all been added to the line up for this summer's T In The Park.

Theme Park

The Scottish festival takes place in Kinross July 12-14 2013

Mumford & Sons, Rihanna and The Killers are this year's headliners.

Frank Ocean, Snoop Dogg, Beady Eye, Foals, Alt-J, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Courteeners, Jake Bugg and The Lumineers are all also on the bill.

Tickets are on sale now.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

More on T In The Park Festival

Now Playing

X-Posure with Felix White

10pm - 1am

Text 83936

X-Posure with Felix White

News