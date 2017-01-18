T in The Park Told To Pay Back £50,000 Of Government Grant

T in The Park has been told to pay back £50,000 to the government.

As The Scottish Record reports, the sum of money owed is part of a £150,000 grant given to promoters based on the event taking place in Strathallan Castle, Perthshire, for three years.

According to the BBC, Scottish government spokesman said: "We have advised DF Concerts of the repayment that is due and expect repayment to be completed shortly." A DF Concerts spokeswoman said: "DF Concerts will be paying back the Scottish government grant as per the contract."

The decision not to host the festival in 2017 was announced last year, with the DF Concerts citing "difficulties with planning permission".

The Scottish festival broke the news on social media, writing: "TTITP is having to take a break. THANK YOU for the memories so far, until next time..."

See their post here: