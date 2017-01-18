T in The Park Told To Pay Back £50,000 Of Government Grant

T In The Park 2018 Return "Not Looking Likely"
Organiser Geoff Ellis has discussed the Scottish festival's long-term future after it was cancelled this year.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
According to reports, the Scottish Government has asked for a third of the money to be returned by the festival.
T in The Park has been told to pay back £50,000 to the government.
As The Scottish Record reports, the sum of money owed is part of a £150,000 grant given to promoters based on the event taking place in Strathallan Castle, Perthshire, for three years.
According to the BBC, Scottish government spokesman said: "We have advised DF Concerts of the repayment that is due and expect repayment to be completed shortly."
A DF Concerts spokeswoman said: "DF Concerts will be paying back the Scottish government grant as per the contract."
The decision not to host the festival in 2017 was announced last year, with the DF Concerts citing "difficulties with planning permission".
The Scottish festival broke the news on social media, writing: "TTITP is having to take a break. THANK YOU for the memories so far, until next time..."
See their post here:
TITP is having to take a break. THANK YOU for the memories so far, until next time...— T in the Park (@Tinthepark) November 24, 2016
Read our full statement ➫ https://t.co/0yp2ucSpjy pic.twitter.com/h656wg0iqd
The official statement on their website read: "For over 23 years, T in the Park has been at the heart of Scotland’s music scene – with you, by our side. But for now, sadly, we need to take a break."
In the run-up to 2015’s festival, the organisers were told they had to apply for full Planning Permission, thanks to the presence of a rare bird’s nest on the site.
Their statement continues: “The constraints – logistically and financially - that the resulting planning conditions put upon us are simply not workable.
“The continued restrictions means that the negative impact on our fans and the limitations placed on their experience is too great.
“We now need to take stock and take a year out to try to resolve the issues so that we can once again deliver the kind of camping festival you are used to and deserve.”
Organiser Geoff Ellis has discussed the Scottish festival's long-term future after it was cancelled this year.
According reports, the festival will have an age restriction and focus more on rock music if it returns.
Comments
Powered by Facebook