T in the Park Organisers For New Glasgow Event?

T In The Park 2018 Return "Not Looking Likely"
Organiser Geoff Ellis has discussed the Scottish festival's long-term future after it was cancelled this year.
According to reports, organisers of the festival could be set to hold a three-day non-camping event in July instead.
T in the Park could be set to put on a brand new event in Glasgow next year.
According to The Daily Record, the festival - which takes place on the site of Scotland's Strathallan castle - could take a break in 2017 in favour of a smaller, non-camping event.
The outlet revealed that "festival organisers DF Concerts are in talks with Glasgow City Council over a three day event at Glasgow Green in July."
They added that because they wouldn't want to stage two rival events, T "could be shelved" for a year.
Despite the rumours, a notice on the official T website suggests that the festival will go on as planned with tickets to "be announced soon".
Watch this space.
According reports, the festival will have an age restriction and focus more on rock music if it returns.
