T in the Park Organisers For New Glasgow Event?

T in the Park could be set to put on a brand new event in Glasgow next year.

According to The Daily Record, the festival - which takes place on the site of Scotland's Strathallan castle - could take a break in 2017 in favour of a smaller, non-camping event.

The outlet revealed that "festival organisers DF Concerts are in talks with Glasgow City Council over a three day event at Glasgow Green in July."

They added that because they wouldn't want to stage two rival events, T "could be shelved" for a year.

Despite the rumours, a notice on the official T website suggests that the festival will go on as planned with tickets to "be announced soon".

Watch this space.