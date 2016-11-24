T in The Park Confirm "Break" In 2017

T in the Park have confirmed that they will be taking "a break" in 2017, citing difficulties with Planning Permission.

The Scottish festival - which has been held at the site of Strathallan Castle for the last two years - broke the news today on social media, writing: "TTITP is having to take a break. THANK YOU for the memories so far, until next time..."

See their post here:

TITP is having to take a break. THANK YOU for the memories so far, until next time...



Read our full statement ➫ https://t.co/0yp2ucSpjy pic.twitter.com/h656wg0iqd — T in the Park (@Tinthepark) November 24, 2016

The official statement on their website reads: "For over 23 years, T in the Park has been at the heart of Scotland’s music scene – with you, by our side. But for now, sadly, we need to take a break."

In the run-up to 2015’s festival, the organisers were told they had to apply for full Planning Permission, thanks to the presence of a rare bird’s nest on the site.

Their statement continues: “The constraints – logistically and financially - that the resulting planning conditions put upon us are simply not workable.

“The continued restrictions means that the negative impact on our fans and the limitations placed on their experience is too great.

“We now need to take stock and take a year out to try to resolve the issues so that we can once again deliver the kind of camping festival you are used to and deserve.”

Read the statement in full here.

The news comes as rumours emerged that T organisers were set to hold an alternative three-day non-camping event in the city instead.

According to The Daily Record, "festival organisers DF Concerts are in talks with Glasgow City Council over a three day event at Glasgow Green in July."

T in The Park has been held annually since 1994.

The event originally took place at Strathclyde Park, Lanarkshire but was held at the disused Balado airfield, Kinross-shire from 1997 to 2014.