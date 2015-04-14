T In The Park Organisers "Supremely Confident" It Will Go Ahead

Fears have been raised in recent days about the future of T In The Park, with suggestions that objections from conservationists could prevent the festival taking place this summer.



With the council still waiting to grant final approval for the festival to go ahead, the impact of the huge event on woodland and wildlife at Strathallan Castle has come under scrutiny.



But in an interview with Radio X's Sunta Templeton, festival director Geoff Ellis said he's "supremely confident" that T In The Park would take place in 2015 - and beyond.



Ellis said: "What happens with T In The Park every year...is that we have to have planning permission as well as a public entertainment license. All outdoor events in Scotland have to have a public entertainment license.



"So from that point of view it won't come without conditions, but we're supremely confident that we can meet those conditions that will be placed on us."



This is the first year that the festival will take place in Strathallan Castle, but Ellis insisted it was "the most suitable and appropriate site".



The Libertines, Kasabian and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are set to headline the festival this summer. The council's public consultation will end on 24 April and their decision will be made after that.