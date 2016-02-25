Red Hot Chili Peppers To Headline T In The Park 2016

Red Hot Chili Peppers have been confirmed as Sunday headliners for T In The Park Festival 2016.

The By The Way stars will close the Scottish festival, which takes place at Perthshire's Strathallan Castle on 8-10 July.

Also confirmed for the three-day-event are The Last Shadow Puppets and Catifsh And The Bottlemen, who will play on Saturday and 9 July and LCD Soundsystem and Faithless, who will play Sunday 10 July.

T in the Parkers, best audience in the world, here is your #TITP 2016 line-up! pic.twitter.com/LkluS1dgjb — T in the Park (@Tinthepark) February 25, 2016

The acts will join previously announced headliners The Stone Roses, as well as Courteeners and The 1975.

Tickets are on sale now from T In The Park's official website .

See the full announced line-up so far:

FRIDAY 8TH JULY: The Stone Roses, Disclosure, Courteeners, Jamie xx, James Morrison, Frightened Rabbit, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Bear’s Den, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Krept & Konan, The Coral, The Temperance Movement, Oh Wonder

SATURDAY 9TH JULY: Calvin Harris, Bastille, The 1975, The Last Shadow Puppets, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Jess Glynne, Kaiser Chiefs, Travis, Tinie Tempah, Tom Odell, Stiff Little Fingers, Shed Seven, Disciples, Rat Boy, Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys

SUNDAY 10TH JULY: Red Hot Chili Peppers, LCD Soundsystem, Faithless, Major Lazer, James Bay, Jake Bugg, Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, Craig David’s TS5, Maximo Park, John Grant, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Nightsweats, FIDLAR, Blossoms