T In The Park preview: Darlia

8th July 2014, 18:45

Radio X's Jim Gellatly has been chatting to singer Nathan Day about the band's set at this weekend's festival.

XFM Winter Wonderland 2013 live

Darlia are to play T In The Park on Sunday 13 July.

Jim has been to T since the beginning 21 years ago and is shocked to find that Nathan wasn't even born when he first attended the festival!

And the band won't show and go either: they're planning on hanging around.

"Unless you've got a valid excuse, you can't really go to  festival and play and then go straight away," says Nathan "That's not the point. You don't know if the night is over yet, you don't know if it's reached its potential.So we'll stick around."


