T In The Park preview: Darlia

Darlia are to play T In The Park on Sunday 13 July.



Jim has been to T since the beginning 21 years ago and is shocked to find that Nathan wasn't even born when he first attended the festival!



And the band won't show and go either: they're planning on hanging around.



"Unless you've got a valid excuse, you can't really go to festival and play and then go straight away," says Nathan "That's not the point. You don't know if the night is over yet, you don't know if it's reached its potential.So we'll stick around."





