Police Investigating Alleged Rape Of Teenager At T in the Park Festival

T In The Park 2018 Return "Not Looking Likely"
Organiser Geoff Ellis has discussed the Scottish festival's long-term future after it was cancelled this year.
According to reports, the incident is said to have occurred on the Thursday night of the event.
Police have confirmed they are investigating the rape of an 18-year-old female at T in The Park Festival.
According to the Daily Record, Scottish authorities have carried out forensic checks at the scene of the alleged crime, which is believed to have taken place at the festival's Slam Tent at Scotland's Strathallan Castle estate l ast Thursday (7 July).
A Police Scotland spokesman said:”Police are making enquiries into a report of a rape of an 18-year-old female on Thursday evening.
“Our enquiries are ongoing.”
The news follows the tragic passing of two teenagers at the same festival last week.
The deaths of the 17-year-olds - who have now been named as Peter MacCallum and Megan Bell - are both believed to have involved drugs, but are still being treated as separate.
Following the tragic news, festival organisers urged people to "dump" their drugs and look after their friends.
July 9, 2016
Organiser Geoff Ellis has discussed the Scottish festival's long-term future after it was cancelled this year.
According reports, the festival will have an age restriction and focus more on rock music if it returns.
