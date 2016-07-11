Police Investigating Alleged Rape Of Teenager At T in the Park Festival

Police have confirmed they are investigating the rape of an 18-year-old female at T in The Park Festival.

According to the Daily Record, Scottish authorities have carried out forensic checks at the scene of the alleged crime, which is believed to have taken place at the festival's Slam Tent at Scotland's Strathallan Castle estate l ast Thursday (7 July).

A Police Scotland spokesman said:”Police are making enquiries into a report of a rape of an 18-year-old female on Thursday evening.

“Our enquiries are ongoing.”

The news follows the tragic passing of two teenagers at the same festival last week.

The deaths of the 17-year-olds - who have now been named as Peter MacCallum and Megan Bell - are both believed to have involved drugs, but are still being treated as separate.

Following the tragic news, festival organisers urged people to "dump" their drugs and look after their friends.

