Paul Weller and Wilko Johnson added to the T In The Park bill

Wilko Johnson is one of The Jam man's heroes with Weller famously saying of the former Dr Feelgood guitarist: “Wilko may not be as famous as some other guitarists, but he's right up there. And there are a lot of people who'll say the same. I can hear Wilko in lots of places. It's some legacy."

Soul II Soul, King Charles and Earl Sweatshirt have also been confirmed for the Scottish festival, which takes place 11-13 July.

Geoff Ellis, Festival Director, said: “Paul Weller is a true icon of British music and is a huge favourite with T in the Park fans, having played many a memorable set throughout the festival’s 21 year history, including headlining our second outing in 1995, and then the first festival to be held at Balado in 1997, not to mention his historic performance with Noel Gallagher in 2001.

"When Wilko Johnson takes to the stage I think it’ll be a very special moment – he’s had a seminal influence on the country’s music scene, and is one of Weller’s own heroes.

"Soul II Soul were similarly groundbreaking when they rose to prominence in the 80s, and their set will be pretty spectacular also.

"Plus we’re delighted to be bringing some of the most hotly tipped new breakthrough acts to this year’s festival too – there’s a lot of buzz about these acts right now, and many will be making their T in the Park debut this summer, so they’re definitely ones to watch.”

T In The Park headliner Biffy Clyro will be playing at the exclusive launch party for Radio X Scotland later this month.

The band will play the intimate acoustic set at Glasgow’s legendary live music venue King Tut’s on Tuesday 29 April, in front of just 200 lucky Radio X winners, and it's all in aid of Radio X’s fund for War Child.

T in the Park 2014 line-up so far

FRIDAY 11 JULY: Biffy Clyro, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Imagine Dragons, Pixies, Steve Angello, Alesso, Haim, You Me At Six, Manic Street Preachers, Chvrches, DJ Fresh & Messy MC, Maximo Park, Foxes, The Magic Numbers, The Rifles, Len Faki, Pan-Pot, Drenge, Pretty Lights, Charli XCX, Josh Record, Jackmaster, Wolf Alice, Factory Floor, Neon Jungle, Lonely the Brave, Hudson Taylor, Little Matador, Dolomite Minor, Clouds, Alex Smoke.

SATURDAY 12 JULY: Calvin Harris, Paolo Nutini, Pharrell Williams, Elbow, Rudimental, Ben Howard, James, Bombay Bicycle Club, Twin Atlantic, The 1975, The Charlatans, John Newman, Embrace, Katy B, The Human League, Nina Nesbitt, The Stranglers, Joris Voorn, Dave Clarke, Duke Dumont, Robert Hood, Carl Craig, Clean Bandit, We Are Scientists, Wilko Johnson, Ella Eyre, George Ezra, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The LaFontaines, Twenty One Pilots, The Amazing Snakeheads, Circa Waves, Skream, Chlöe Howl, Guy Gerber, Magda.

SUNDAY 13 JULY: Arctic Monkeys, Jake Bugg, Paul Weller, Disclosure, Bastille, Example, Tinie Tempah, Franz Ferdinand, Kaiser Chiefs, London Grammar, Tame Impala, Kodaline, Above & Beyond, Sam Smith, Passenger, Sven Vath, Soul II Soul, Metronomy, Newton Faulkner, Chance the Rapper, Slam, Wilkinson, Reverend & The Makers, The Twilight Sad, Earl Sweatshirt, Inspiral Carpets, Julio Bashmore, Jess Glynne, Kerri Chandler, Tale of Us, Levon Vincent, Royal Blood, King Charles, Darlia, George Fitzgerald, Becky Hill, The Minutes, Mark Henning, Red Hot Chilli Pipers and more acts to be announced (line-up subject to change).