Paul Weller and Wilko Johnson added to the T In The Park bill

T In The Park 2018 Return "Not Looking Likely"
Organiser Geoff Ellis has discussed the Scottish festival's long-term future after it was cancelled this year.
Paul Weller and Wilko Johnson have been added to the line-up for this year's T In The Park
Wilko Johnson is one of The Jam man's heroes with Weller famously saying of the former Dr Feelgood guitarist: “Wilko may not be as famous as some other guitarists, but he's right up there. And there are a lot of people who'll say the same. I can hear Wilko in lots of places. It's some legacy."
Soul II Soul, King Charles and Earl Sweatshirt have also been confirmed for the Scottish festival, which takes place 11-13 July.
Geoff Ellis, Festival Director, said: “Paul Weller is a true icon of British music and is a huge favourite with T in the Park fans, having played many a memorable set throughout the festival’s 21 year history, including headlining our second outing in 1995, and then the first festival to be held at Balado in 1997, not to mention his historic performance with Noel Gallagher in 2001.
"When Wilko Johnson takes to the stage I think it’ll be a very special moment – he’s had a seminal influence on the country’s music scene, and is one of Weller’s own heroes.
"Soul II Soul were similarly groundbreaking when they rose to prominence in the 80s, and their set will be pretty spectacular also.
"Plus we’re delighted to be bringing some of the most hotly tipped new breakthrough acts to this year’s festival too – there’s a lot of buzz about these acts right now, and many will be making their T in the Park debut this summer, so they’re definitely ones to watch.”
T In The Park headliner Biffy Clyro will be playing at the exclusive launch party for Radio X Scotland later this month.
The band will play the intimate acoustic set at Glasgow’s legendary live music venue King Tut’s on Tuesday 29 April, in front of just 200 lucky Radio X winners, and it's all in aid of Radio X’s fund for War Child.
According reports, the festival will have an age restriction and focus more on rock music if it returns.
