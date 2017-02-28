T in The Park Festival To Be Held For Over-18s?

T in The Park Festival could be held for over-18s if it returns.

As the Evening Express reports, event organiser and chief exec of DF Concerts, Geoff Ellis, has hinted the Scottish festival will have to go through changes as they continue "to try and keep people safe".

Ellis revealed the festival will "diall down" the booking of electronic music acts in favour of returning to its rock roots and add an age restriction due to younger people "going crazier".

He mused: “In the last few years we’ve seen more and more under 18s coming to the event and obviously it is becoming very difficult to police the camp site with all the alcohol that’s been brought in by people who are over 18.

“These issues have always been there and they’re there at every nightclub and every pub. It’s just that I’ve noticed younger people going crazier than their counterparts did maybe five years ago.”

As NME reports, Ellis also confirmed his solution when speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, saying: “So let’s make the campsite over 18 going forward.

“It does mean families can’t come to the event like they have done traditionally since 1994. But that is something we have to do.”

Last year it was announced that T in The Park would not be taking place in 2017, following issues with planning permission at Strathallan Castle.

TITP is having to take a break. THANK YOU for the memories so far, until next time...



Read our full statement ➫ https://t.co/0yp2ucSpjy pic.twitter.com/h656wg0iqd — T in the Park (@Tinthepark) November 24, 2016

At the time, an official statement on their website read: "For over 23 years, T in the Park has been at the heart of Scotland’s music scene – with you, by our side. But for now, sadly, we need to take a break."

In the run-up to 2015’s festival, the organisers were told they had to apply for full Planning Permission, thanks to the presence of a rare bird’s nest on the site.

Their statement continues: “The constraints – logistically and financially - that the resulting planning conditions put upon us are simply not workable.

“The continued restrictions means that the negative impact on our fans and the limitations placed on their experience is too great.

“We now need to take stock and take a year out to try to resolve the issues so that we can once again deliver the kind of camping festival you are used to and deserve.”

Read the statement in full here.