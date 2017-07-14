T In The Park 2018 Return "Not Looking Likely"

T in The Park may be cancelled again next year, according to its organiser.

When asked by BBC Scotland if the Scottish festival would return in 2018, Geoff Ellis responded it was "not looking likely".

He added: "We've not formulated any decisions on the future of T in the Park - it's still too early."

"We want to focus on TRNSMT, the Glasgow Summer Sessions and all the other concerts we've got. As soon as we are ready to make decisions and let people know about the future, we'll tell people".

TRNSMT - which also organised by Ellis and DF Concerts - replaced the festival this year, and this week it was confirmed that it would return in 2018.

The news was announced on Twitter, with the simple caption: "Repeat transmission".

Early Bird tickets for next year's event, which takes place in Glasgow Green, can be secured "at 2017 prices" for just £30.

TRNSMT 2018 ~ Early Bird ticket reservation opens from Friday at 10am.



Secure your 3-day ticket at 2017 prices for just £30. pic.twitter.com/nMfakwqont — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) July 12, 2017

A statement on their official website reads: "After an incredible first year at Glasgow Green, we are excited to announce that TRNSMT Festival will return to Glasgow Green on 6-8 July 2018."

"Stay tuned for more information."

2018 will definitely have a lot to live up to, as the non-camping-event saw Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro headline in its inaugural year.

See the crowd chant along Kasabian's L.S.F.:

Play Kasabian fans chant to L.S.F. at TRNSMT festival 2017 See the Leicester rockers headline the new Glasgow festival. 02:30

Watch Biffy Clyro rock out to The Captain: