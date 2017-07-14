T In The Park 2018 Return "Not Looking Likely"

T in The Park Festival To Be Held For Over-18s?
According reports, the festival will have an age restriction and focus more on rock music if it returns.
Organiser Geoff Ellis has discussed the Scottish festival's long-term future after it was cancelled this year.
T in The Park may be cancelled again next year, according to its organiser.
When asked by BBC Scotland if the Scottish festival would return in 2018, Geoff Ellis responded it was "not looking likely".
He added: "We've not formulated any decisions on the future of T in the Park - it's still too early."
"We want to focus on TRNSMT, the Glasgow Summer Sessions and all the other concerts we've got. As soon as we are ready to make decisions and let people know about the future, we'll tell people".
TRNSMT - which also organised by Ellis and DF Concerts - replaced the festival this year, and this week it was confirmed that it would return in 2018.
The news was announced on Twitter, with the simple caption: "Repeat transmission".
Repeat transmission. pic.twitter.com/obOVxGYFEF— TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) July 11, 2017
Early Bird tickets for next year's event, which takes place in Glasgow Green, can be secured "at 2017 prices" for just £30.
TRNSMT 2018 ~ Early Bird ticket reservation opens from Friday at 10am.— TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) July 12, 2017
Secure your 3-day ticket at 2017 prices for just £30. pic.twitter.com/nMfakwqont
A statement on their official website reads: "After an incredible first year at Glasgow Green, we are excited to announce that TRNSMT Festival will return to Glasgow Green on 6-8 July 2018."
"Stay tuned for more information."
2018 will definitely have a lot to live up to, as the non-camping-event saw Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro headline in its inaugural year.
See the crowd chant along Kasabian's L.S.F.:
Kasabian fans chant to L.S.F. at TRNSMT festival 2017
See the Leicester rockers headline the new Glasgow festival.
02:30
Watch Biffy Clyro rock out to The Captain:
Watch Biffy Clyro play The Captain at TRNSMT Festival 2017 See the crowd go wild to their 2009 Only Revolutions track at the Glasgow festival. 01:32
Watch Biffy Clyro play The Captain at TRNSMT Festival 2017
See the crowd go wild to their 2009 Only Revolutions track at the Glasgow festival.
01:32
The new Scottish festival has been scheduled on the weekend that T in the Park would have traditionally taken place.
