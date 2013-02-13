Kraftwerk to Play T In The Park

13th February 2013, 11:39

Kraftwerk have been announced for this year's T In The Park festival.

Kraftwerk

The band are currently nearing the end of their residency at the Tate Modern.

They will play the festival in Scotland in July.

Mumford and Sons and The Killers are going to headline (as well as pop princess Rihanna)

Two Door Cinema Club, Alt-J, Jake Bugg and Of Monsters and Men are also on the bill.

