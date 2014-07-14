The Radio X Scotland Breakfast Show does T In The Park

Fraser Thomson was on hand at Balado this year to speak to the great and good: hear him chat to the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, Twin Atlantic and more...

Jake Bugg and Paul Weller T In The Park

CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN AT T IN THE PARK

Radio X's Fraser Thomson catches up with Van McCann backstage at T.

 

JAKE BUGG AT T IN THE PARK

Radio X's Fraser Thomson chats to the Nottingham singer-songwriter backstage at the festival.

 

VIGO THIEVES AT T IN THE PARK

Fraser Thomson chats to the up and coming Glasgow band backstage at the festival.

 

CHVRCHES AT T IN THE PARK

Radio X chats to CHRVCHES backstage at T In The Park 2014.

 

EMBRACE AT T IN THE PARK

Fraser chats to Danny McNamara and the band backstage at T In The Park 2014.

 

THE 1975 AT T IN THE PARK

Fraser speaks to The 1975's Matty Healy backstage at T In The Park 2014.

 

 

PAUL WELLER AT THE IN THE PARK

Fraser discusses suit buttons and more with The Modfather backstage at T 2014.

 

BASTILLE AT T IN THE PARK

Fraser catches up with the band backstage at T.

 

FRANZ FERDINAND AT T IN THE PARK

 Alex Kapranos and Bob Hardy chat to Radio X about playing the last T at Balado.

 

GEORGE EZRA AT T IN THE PARK

Radio X's Fraser Thomson finds out why George isn't allowed to get a tan.

 

JAMES AT T IN THE PARK

Radio X's Fraser Thomson talks to Tim Booth and Jim Glennie about playing hometown shows and "going commando" at T.

 

KAISER CHIEFS AT T IN THE PARK

Fraser talks to Simon Rix and Peanut about their Withnail and I-style trip to watch the World Cup in the Lake District on route to T.

 

TWIN ATLANTIC AT T IN THE PARK

Frontman Sam McTrusty tells Fraser about what it's like to conquer the biggest festival in Scotland.

News