The Radio X Scotland Breakfast Show does T In The Park

T In The Park 2018 Return "Not Looking Likely"
Organiser Geoff Ellis has discussed the Scottish festival's long-term future after it was cancelled this year.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Fraser Thomson was on hand at Balado this year to speak to the great and good: hear him chat to the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, Twin Atlantic and more...
Radio X's Fraser Thomson catches up with Van McCann backstage at T.
Radio X's Fraser Thomson chats to the Nottingham singer-songwriter backstage at the festival.
Fraser Thomson chats to the up and coming Glasgow band backstage at the festival.
Radio X chats to CHRVCHES backstage at T In The Park 2014.
Fraser chats to Danny McNamara and the band backstage at T In The Park 2014.
Fraser speaks to The 1975's Matty Healy backstage at T In The Park 2014.
Fraser discusses suit buttons and more with The Modfather backstage at T 2014.
Fraser catches up with the band backstage at T.
Alex Kapranos and Bob Hardy chat to Radio X about playing the last T at Balado.
Radio X's Fraser Thomson finds out why George isn't allowed to get a tan.
Radio X's Fraser Thomson talks to Tim Booth and Jim Glennie about playing hometown shows and "going commando" at T.
Fraser talks to Simon Rix and Peanut about their Withnail and I-style trip to watch the World Cup in the Lake District on route to T.
Frontman Sam McTrusty tells Fraser about what it's like to conquer the biggest festival in Scotland.
Organiser Geoff Ellis has discussed the Scottish festival's long-term future after it was cancelled this year.
According reports, the festival will have an age restriction and focus more on rock music if it returns.
Comments
Powered by Facebook