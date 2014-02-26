Biffy Clyro, Pixes, Manic Street Preachers and more for T In The Park

The line-up for the 2014 edition of the Scottish festival has been announced.

Biffy Clyro

Joining Sunday evening headliners Arctic Monkeys will be Biffy Clyro on Friday night and Calvin Harris on Saturday.

Also added to the bill are Pixies, Bastille, Jake Bugg, Manic Street Preachers, Elbow, Chvrches and Bombay Bicycle Club.

Highlights of the line-up include...



Friday 11 July
Biffy Clyro, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Bastille, Pixies, Haim, You Me At Six, Manic Street Preachers, Chvrches, Maximo Park, The Rifles.

Saturday 12 July
Calvin Harris, Paolo Nutini, Pharrell Williams, Elbow, Rudimental, Ben Howard, James, Bombay Bicycle Club, Twin Atlantic, The 1975, John Newman, Embrace, Metronomy, We Are Scientists.

Sunday 13 July
Arctic Monkeys, Jake Bugg, Disclosure, Example, Imagine Dragons, Tinie Tempah, Franz Ferdinand, Kaiser Chiefs, London Grammar, Tame Impala, Kodaline, Inspiral Carpets.



T In The Park takes place in Balado, Kinross-shire between 11 and 13 July.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 9am on Friday 28 February.

