Biffy Clyro, Pixes, Manic Street Preachers and more for T In The Park

T In The Park 2018 Return "Not Looking Likely"
Organiser Geoff Ellis has discussed the Scottish festival's long-term future after it was cancelled this year.
The line-up for the 2014 edition of the Scottish festival has been announced.
Joining Sunday evening headliners Arctic Monkeys will be Biffy Clyro on Friday night and Calvin Harris on Saturday.
Also added to the bill are Pixies, Bastille, Jake Bugg, Manic Street Preachers, Elbow, Chvrches and Bombay Bicycle Club.
Highlights of the line-up include...
T In The Park takes place in Balado, Kinross-shire between 11 and 13 July.
Tickets for the festival go on sale at 9am on Friday 28 February.
According reports, the festival will have an age restriction and focus more on rock music if it returns.
