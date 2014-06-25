T In The Park announces venue change for 2015

Strathallan Castle will be the festival's new home of Scotland's biggest festival from next year.

The site change means T In The Park will still be centrally located in the heart of the Perthshire countryside - around an hour away from both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The festival will take place with an impressive early 19th century castle and 1000 acres of gorgeous woodlands as a stunning backdrop to the music.

"We’re absolutely thrilled to announce Strathallan Castle as our new home," Geoff Ellis, CEO of DF Concerts, commented. "We've had 18 tremendous years at Balado but now we’re moving onto pastures new – this time with a castle overlooking the site!



"We already loved Strathallan Castle and had been hoping to host an event there for many years. When it became clear we’d need to leave Balado to safeguard the future of the festival, we became very excited about the prospect of Strathallan becoming the new home for T in the Park. We thought it would be perfect and it is.



"Obviously we’re sad to leave Kinross. We’ll miss the local area hugely, we’ve built up some fantastic relationships and a great deal of fond memories there. However, we’re very excited about this new chapter of T in the Park’s journey and we look forward to beginning strong partnerships with the local community of Strathallan."

This year's T in the Park takes place at Balado from 11 – 13 July 2014 with performances from more than 200 acts across 10 stages.

Biffy Clyro, Arctic Monkeys, Paul Weller, Pixies and Manic Street Preachers are among the acts on the bill.