Soulwax to Headline Secret Garden Party

The likes of Bastille, Django Django, The Strypes and Findlay are also playing the festival in the Cambridgeshire countryside in July.

"Every couple of years it seems that music bubbles up an endless host of new wonders in a relatively short space of time, " said Head Gardener and programmer Fred Fellowes.

"In such a moment as this, we feel incredibly honoured to be hosting so many of these incredible new bands at the Garden Party. When added to the amazing new site works I really just can?t wait for this year's SGP."

Radio X's Eddy Temple Morris is once again curating the dance tent - a.k.a The Temple of Boom.

The 2013 theme is superstition.