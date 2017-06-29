The Secret Garden Party Announces FULL 2017 Line Up

Metronomy, Crystal Fighters, Wild Beasts and Toots & The Maytals are among the first acts to be announced for Secret Garden Party 2017.

Secret Garden Party, which takes place from 23-27 July, boasts one of the most eclectic line ups of the year.

Here it is, Gardeners, our final EVER lineup in all it's glory!



Tickets are running *VERY* low! Grab yours now: https://t.co/FoDZFUmi8A pic.twitter.com/pG3M08cei1 — Secret Garden Party (@SecretGardenHQ) June 28, 2017

Also confirmed for the event - which this year has a theme of "sweet dreams... are made of these?" - are the likes of Honne, Jaguar Ma, Matt Maltese, Kate Nash, DMA's and Beans On Toast.

Tickets for the July festival are available now.

This year's theme is A-Lister Party Games, so if you're going start thinking about your costume now!

See the festival's official 2016 video here: