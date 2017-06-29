The Secret Garden Party Announces FULL 2017 Line Up

Secret Garden Party
Four days of eclectic music set in a landscaped garden.
Metronomy, Wild Beasts and Toots & The Maytals have been confirmed to headline the Cambridgeshire festival.
Metronomy, Crystal Fighters, Wild Beasts and Toots & The Maytals are among the first acts to be announced for Secret Garden Party 2017.
Secret Garden Party, which takes place from 23-27 July, boasts one of the most eclectic line ups of the year.
Here it is, Gardeners, our final EVER lineup in all it's glory!— Secret Garden Party (@SecretGardenHQ) June 28, 2017
Tickets are running *VERY* low! Grab yours now: https://t.co/FoDZFUmi8A pic.twitter.com/pG3M08cei1
Also confirmed for the event - which this year has a theme of "sweet dreams... are made of these?" - are the likes of Honne, Jaguar Ma, Matt Maltese, Kate Nash, DMA's and Beans On Toast.
Tickets for the July festival are available now.
This year's theme is A-Lister Party Games, so if you're going start thinking about your costume now!
See the festival's official 2016 video here:
The festival has announced it is ending after 15 years.
Air are heading to the UK! And what's more, they're playing alongside Primal Scream and Caribou at Britain's best kept secret.
The Scottish rockers are among the first acts announced on the bill.
The biggest secret party in music has concluded for another year. If you were lucky enough to be at one of the country's best festival, relive you weekend here. If you weren't, get inspired to buy 2016 tickets now!
