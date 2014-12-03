Secret Garden Party 2015: First Acts Announced

The Secret Garden Party is one of the most popular boutique festivals of the summer season and today's announcement suggests 2015's line-up will be another great one.



Having been named in Radio X's Great X-Pectations for 2014, Jungle cap off an incredible rise during the year with their place at the top of the bill.

Kate Tempest is another exciting new act who's set to play the Secret Garden Party after busking there a few years ago. She'll be performing her new poetry collection Hold Your Own together with tracks from her album Everybody Down.



Rising talents Flyte, Marika Hackman and Iyes will also play the festival, which takes place 23rd-26th July 2015.



Inspired by the early years of bigger festivals like Glastonbury and Burning Man, the fest offers more than 14 stages of music spread over 100 acres. Emerging artists are a particular favourite for organisers, with Jake Bugg, Lily Allen and London Grammar getting slots there early in their careers.

Tickets for Secret Garden Party 2015 can be bought here.



