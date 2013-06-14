Rough Trade Releasing End of the Road Compilation

14th June 2013, 17:00

Rough Trade are putting out an End of the Road compilation album ahead of this year's festival.

Sigur Ros

End of the Road takes place August 30 - September 1 2013 at Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset.

Sigur Ros, Eels and Belle & Sebastian are among the acts on this year's bill.

The End of the Road compilation is out on July 1.

Tracklisting:

CD1
1.   The Leisure Society - Another Sunday Psalm
2.   Jens Lekman - Waiting for Kirsten
3.   Belle & Sebastian - Women's Realm
4.   Angel Olsen - The Waiting
5.   Damien Jurado - Working Titles
6.   Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings - Inspiration Information
7.   Diana Jones - If I Had a Gun
8.   Houndmouth - Penitentiary
9.   Doug Paisley - No One But You
10. Night Beds - Borrowed Time
11. Jessica Pratt - Streets of Mine
12. Matthew E. White - Will You Love Me
13. Warpaint - Undertow
14. Efterklang - Apples
15. Seventeen Evergreen - Polarity Song
16. Teleman - Cristina
17. Serafina Steer - Night Before Mutiny

CD2
1.   David Byrne & St. Vincent - I Should Watch TV
2.   Dutch Uncles - Flexxin
3.   Deptford Goth - Union
4.   POLIÇA - Tiff
5.   Sigur Rós  - Brennisteinn
6.   Pins - Luvu4lyf
7.   Savages - She Will
8.   The Walkmen - We Can't Be Beat
9.   Parquet Courts - Master of My Craft
10. King Khan & The Shrines - Land Of The Freak
11. Dinosaur Jr. - Watch the Corners
12. Eels - On the Ropes
13. Futur Primitif  - Nuclear Shockwave
14. Cayucas - High School Lover
15. Charlie Boyer & The Voyeurs - Feathers and Tar
16. Merchandise - Time
17. Palma Violets - Last of the Summer Wine

 

