Rough Trade Releasing End of the Road Compilation

End of the Road takes place August 30 - September 1 2013 at Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset.

Sigur Ros, Eels and Belle & Sebastian are among the acts on this year's bill.

The End of the Road compilation is out on July 1.

Tracklisting:

CD1

1. The Leisure Society - Another Sunday Psalm

2. Jens Lekman - Waiting for Kirsten

3. Belle & Sebastian - Women's Realm

4. Angel Olsen - The Waiting

5. Damien Jurado - Working Titles

6. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings - Inspiration Information

7. Diana Jones - If I Had a Gun

8. Houndmouth - Penitentiary

9. Doug Paisley - No One But You

10. Night Beds - Borrowed Time

11. Jessica Pratt - Streets of Mine

12. Matthew E. White - Will You Love Me

13. Warpaint - Undertow

14. Efterklang - Apples

15. Seventeen Evergreen - Polarity Song

16. Teleman - Cristina

17. Serafina Steer - Night Before Mutiny

CD2

1. David Byrne & St. Vincent - I Should Watch TV

2. Dutch Uncles - Flexxin

3. Deptford Goth - Union

4. POLIÇA - Tiff

5. Sigur Rós - Brennisteinn

6. Pins - Luvu4lyf

7. Savages - She Will

8. The Walkmen - We Can't Be Beat

9. Parquet Courts - Master of My Craft

10. King Khan & The Shrines - Land Of The Freak

11. Dinosaur Jr. - Watch the Corners

12. Eels - On the Ropes

13. Futur Primitif - Nuclear Shockwave

14. Cayucas - High School Lover

15. Charlie Boyer & The Voyeurs - Feathers and Tar

16. Merchandise - Time

17. Palma Violets - Last of the Summer Wine