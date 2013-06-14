Rough Trade Releasing End of the Road Compilation

Rough Trade are putting out an End of the Road compilation album ahead of this year's festival.
End of the Road takes place August 30 - September 1 2013 at Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset.
Sigur Ros, Eels and Belle & Sebastian are among the acts on this year's bill.
The End of the Road compilation is out on July 1.
Tracklisting:
CD1
1. The Leisure Society - Another Sunday Psalm
2. Jens Lekman - Waiting for Kirsten
3. Belle & Sebastian - Women's Realm
4. Angel Olsen - The Waiting
5. Damien Jurado - Working Titles
6. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings - Inspiration Information
7. Diana Jones - If I Had a Gun
8. Houndmouth - Penitentiary
9. Doug Paisley - No One But You
10. Night Beds - Borrowed Time
11. Jessica Pratt - Streets of Mine
12. Matthew E. White - Will You Love Me
13. Warpaint - Undertow
14. Efterklang - Apples
15. Seventeen Evergreen - Polarity Song
16. Teleman - Cristina
17. Serafina Steer - Night Before Mutiny
CD2
1. David Byrne & St. Vincent - I Should Watch TV
2. Dutch Uncles - Flexxin
3. Deptford Goth - Union
4. POLIÇA - Tiff
5. Sigur Rós - Brennisteinn
6. Pins - Luvu4lyf
7. Savages - She Will
8. The Walkmen - We Can't Be Beat
9. Parquet Courts - Master of My Craft
10. King Khan & The Shrines - Land Of The Freak
11. Dinosaur Jr. - Watch the Corners
12. Eels - On the Ropes
13. Futur Primitif - Nuclear Shockwave
14. Cayucas - High School Lover
15. Charlie Boyer & The Voyeurs - Feathers and Tar
16. Merchandise - Time
17. Palma Violets - Last of the Summer Wine
