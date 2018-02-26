Liam Gallagher and Stereophonics To Headline RiZE Festival 2018

26 February 2018, 19:03

Liam Gallagher 2017

James Bay, Manic Street Preachers, Bastille and more will be playing Chelmsford’s Hylands Park in August…

Liam Gallagher and Stereophonics are to headline the brand new RiZE Festival, which is set to take place at Hylands Park in Chelmsford on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 August 2018.

For its first year, RiZE Festival will bring together classic indie, pop, urban, dance and new upcoming talent across four stages. Hylands Park has a history of hosting world class events and this new festival will also include a some of the best food and drink on the festival circuit.

Following a sold out Finsbury Park show in June and ahead of his huge show at Lancashire County Cricket Club, Liam Gallagher will headline the main stage on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Stereophonics will make their festival return this summer following a major UK tour throughout February/March. Topping the bill on Saturday night, the Welsh rockers recently released their latest album, Scream Above The Sounds.

The festival also features highly acclaimed live artists, including singer-songwriter James Bay, legendary Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers, indie pop idols Circa Waves, Grammy award-nominated rock group Bastille and British alt.rock veterans Maxïmo Park.

Some of the hottest emerging talent joining the bill are Lewis Capaldi, Tom Grennan, Raye, Tom Walker, Nina Nesbitt, plus Jacob Banks. Many more acts will also be announced across four stages.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am Friday 2 March - visit www.rizefestival.co.uk for official outlets.

Buy TIckets

The RiZE Festival line-up so far:

Friday 17 August
LIAM GALLAGHER
JAMES BAY
CRAIG DAVID PRESENTS TS5
PLAN B
MANIC STREET PREACHERS
DAVE
CIRCA WAVES
DISCIPLES
TOM GRENNAN
JACOB BANKS
MNEK
SINEAD HARNETT

Saturday 18 August
STEREOPHONICS
BASTILLE
YEARS & YEARS
RAG'N'BONE MAN
RITA ORA
MAXIMO PARK
EXAMPLE
TOKIO MYERS
LEWIS CAPALDI
TOM WALKER
THE MANOR
RAYE
NINA NESBITT

