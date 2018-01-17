Who Is Rumoured To Headline Reading & Leeds Festival 2018?

We’re standing by for the announcement of this year’s headliners… but who’s in the running? Who’s likely to top the bill? Radio X engages in some wild speculation.

It’s time to start to think about the summer - and more importantly, summer festivals.

It’s around this time of the year that the Reading and Leeds headliners are announced. But who could we expect to see top the bill at this year’s events?

Last year’s headliners were Kasabian, Eminem and Muse, so Radio X has had a think about who could appear at either Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park between 24 and 26 August 2018.

Note: none of the artists listed here have been confirmed, this is just speculation!

Foo Fighters

Big Dave Grohl and friends seem to be a shoo-in for a predominately rocky festival like Reading And Leeds, and the Foos last played in 2012. They currently have no gigs scheduled in August 2018, but they will play stadium shows in Manchester and London in June, so whether or not they will return to these shores so soon after these dates is the only sticking point.

Arctic Monkeys

They’ve already announced one festival date in ’18 so far - Firefly in the United States - and they’re almost certainly going to play a massive show in the UK this year as we expect new music to drop soon. Hey, Leeds is almost a homecoming show, anyway.

Kendrick Lamar

The American rapper played Reading and Leeds in 2015 before the Libertines, so he has “form” with the festivals. New LP Damn was on a lot of end-of-year Best Albums lists, so this could be a good call?

Royal Blood

2017 was the duo’s year, with a spectacular slot at Glastonbury and a Number 1 album in How Did We Get So Dark? But the band have announced some huge arena dates in November, could they be saving themselves for that?

Florence And The Machine

Back soon with a new album, and last performed before headliners Kasabian in 2012. Could it happen?

Stormzy

Reading and Leeds likes to mix up the genres, so Britain’s biggest grime star could be headline material. He’s confirmed to play Roskilde festival in July, so he’s “about”.

The Killers

Last headlined in 2008, so that’s a full decade since they did the deed. With Wonderful Wonderful being toured around the world this year, the band’s calendar is clear after July 22. INTERESTING.

Blink-182

Last played in 2014, but they appear to be working on their eighth album, so they might be busy.

Pearl Jam

A massive tour lined up for the grunge legends, which winds up at NOS Alive festival on 14 July. What next for Eddie Vedder and co?

Linkin Park

We’re going to throw this out there, because the band’s future is on hold after the suicide of singer Chester Bennington in July 2017. But the band performed a tribute to their comrade in October and have spoken about “building the future of Linkin Park”. Too soon?

Garbage

Another one we're "putting out there" - Shirley Manson and co are playing shows in September 2018 AND it's the 20th anniversary of the excellent Version 2.0. We say: do it.

Smashing Pumpkins

Why not? It’s very R+L.Billy Corgan has spoken about recording with his former bandmates James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin and has even shared a picture of the trio on Instagram. He’s not averse to getting back in the ring with former bassist D’Arcy, so who knows what the year will bring?